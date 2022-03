LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Si’Rayah Hall-Mobley (12) Black Female 5’5″ 130 lbs. Last seen: 3/12/22 in Lexington Park.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Si’Rayah Hall-Mobley, please call 911 or contact the police.