WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs clinched the series with a 2-0 victory over the York Revolution on Saturday night.

The Blue Crabs offense scored two runs in the first two innings, while Mitch Lambson (W, 7-8) picked up the slack from there.

Lambson pitched eight innings on 134 pitches, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out 11 batters. Lambson also retired the last 19 batters he faced on Saturday night.

The Blue Crabs bats came alive in the first inning off of Austin Nicely (L, 3-12). Jack Sundberg started the inning with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 29 games.

Jared Walker reached on a walk with two outs, putting runners on the corners. Alex Crosby then lifted double that one-hopped the Mini Monster in left, putting the Blue Crabs on top 1-0.

In the second inning, the Blue Crabs’ bats kept clicking.

Joe DeLuca singled to left on the first pitch of the inning, later advancing to second base.

With two outs, Jack Sundberg drove a base hit into center field, scoring DeLuca to give the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead.

That lead would hold the rest of the way. Mitch Lambson exited the game after eight innings.

James Dykstra (Sv, 1) entered the game in the ninth, retiring the Revs in order, striking out a pair. The Blue Crabs’ pitching staff retired 22 consecutive batters to end the ballgame.

With the win, the Blue Crabs move to 74-37, 26-19 in the second half.

The Blue Crabs will be back in action tomorrow at 2:05 pm as the Blue Crabs look for the sweep over the Revs.