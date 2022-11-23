Mobile Home Fire In Charles County Under Investigation

Photo courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

WELCOME, Md. – On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., reports came in of a mobile home on fire located at the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Welcome, Maryland.

According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated on the exterior of the residence. The fire eventually spread to a nearby vehicle and the mobile home.

All occupants were able to safely exit the residence, and no injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

It took a team of approximately 50 firefighters roughly five minutes to control the fire. The occupants, who were displaced, are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The estimated total loss is $15,000, including structure and contents.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal

The preliminary cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

