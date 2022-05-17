Mobile Home Fire In Lexington Park Ruled Accidental

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 16, at approximately 1:10 p.m., first responders were called to a mobile home located at the 46100 block of Pleasant Drive in Lexington Park for a reported fire.

According to the state fire marshal report, the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by an electrical appliance left in a bedroom.

No fire or smoke alarms were detected in the property.

All occupants were able to safely exit the home with no injuries.

It took a team of 40 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to control the fire. The estimated total loss is $20,000, including structure and contents.

The residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

We will provide any further updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department