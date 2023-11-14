Mobray Named United East Volt Division Defensive Player Of The Week

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Tray Mobray (Glen Burnie, Md./Glen Burnie) named the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Nov. 13). This is Mobray’s first career player of the week honor.

The 5-5 guard helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team tip off the 2023-24 season with a 2-1 record. Mobray averaged 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 2.7 assists.

She began her sophomore campaign with career-bests of 22 points and eight rebounds plus a season-best four steals in a 72-67 victory over Hood College (Nov. 8). Mobray then collected five points, four steals, and four boards in a 60-48 win over Penn State Lehigh Valley (Nov. 10).

Mobray finished the week with eight points, eight caroms, four steals, and a career-high four assists in a 63-50 loss to the University of Saint Joseph (Nov. 11) in the championship game of the Jamie L. Roberts Memorial Tournament.

She currently ranks second in the United East with 12 steals and is tied for fifth with 4.0 steals per game.



2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

