Mother And Two Children Injured After Crashing Into Guardrail, Rolling Multiple Times

WALDORF, Md. – On April 3, at approximately 8:56 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 11800 block of La Plata Road. 

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway over a guardrail with two children and one adult out of the vehicle. A citizen reportedly helped the children out of the vehicle and up to the road. 

EMS evaluated an infant, a 2-year-old and a 32-year-old female then transported them to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

