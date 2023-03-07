Motorcyclist Flown Out After Collision With Delivery Van In Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. – On March 6, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the area of westbound Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Frank Moreland Place. The crash involved a 2020 Ford Transit 250 delivery van and a 2007 Harley Davidson FXDWG Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle.

According to the investigation, the driver of the Ford Transit 250 van was driving eastbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road and made a left turn in front of a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Terrence Leroy Jones, a 58-year-old from Suitland, MD. Despite the rider’s attempt to avoid the Ford, the motorcycle collided with the van.

The motorcycle operator was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Jaiqaun Levond Emmanuel Joy, a 23-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD, was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating the accident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

