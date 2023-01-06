LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street.

Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway, both with injuries.

The motorcyclist was reportedly suffering from a leg injury. EMS transported the patient to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The operator of the vehicle signed a care refusal on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

