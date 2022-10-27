SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert Marine Museum Society (CMMS) is delighted to announce Motto Mortgage Preferred (MMP) and RE/MAX One as the new Waterside Pavilion stage sponsors. This two-year sponsorship will commence immediately and come with complete naming rights to the Waterside Pavilion, now named Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion.

RE/MAX One and MMP are proud to have the opportunity to sponsor the Calvert Marine Museum’s Waterside Music Series,” said Mark Davis, Managing Member at MMP and RE/MAX One. “These concerts have become an integral part of our Southern Maryland community and are something that we all look forward to each and every year. They are more than just concerts by top-performing artists held in our own backyard – they are highly anticipated social events that really help to bring our community together. We are extremely pleased to help continue the rich tradition of the Waterside Music Series as Waterside Pavilion stage sponsors.”

Locally owned and operated, MMP understands the local real estate market and prides itself on being part of this vibrant community all while offering personalized services with the convenience of today’s digital mortgage solutions.

RE/MAX One proudly serves Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia with 8 office locations and over 175 highly-trained, experienced real estate agents. RE/MAX One was named “Outstanding RE/MAX Brokerage” in 2021 having exceeded $1 Billion in total sales volume.

“This new partnership with MMP and RE/MAX One is a commitment to strengthen our community and bring quality entertainment to our area,” said Bonnie Barrett, Director of Development at the Calvert Marine Museum.

The CMMS was established in 1984 as the fundraising arm of the Calvert Marine Museum. Its mission is to support the museum through donations, memberships, Museum Store sales, and various events, such as the enormously popular Waterside Music Series that will perform at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion.

The original Waterside Pavilion was built in 1998 after much success in hosting entertainers from all over the country. It was rebuilt in 2014 as a larger performance venue.

The pavilion provides the community a space to gather together for special events and introduces artistic groups to Southern Maryland, all while supporting the Calvert Marine Museum.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free.

For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.