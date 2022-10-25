WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 11:51 a.m, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Mattawoman Beantown Rd) in the area of Pinefield Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2013 Infiniti G37 operated by Xzavier Wendell Jameson Thompson, (24 yoa) of Mechanicsville, Maryland was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 5 at a high rate of speed according to witnesses.

For unknown reasons, Mr. Jameson Thompson lost control of the Infiniti and traveled off the roadway. After traveling off the roadway, the Infiniti collided with a tree.

Mr. Jameson Thompson was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

(22-MSP-041420).