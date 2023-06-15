On 5/26/2023, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Psilocybin and suspected Cannabis. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Debrianna Kendrea Reed, 22 of Lexington Park, MD. Reed was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Cannabis – Personal Use.

Matthew David Nickel

On 5/27/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Village Lane at Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Matthew David Nickel, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Morphine and suspected Adderall. Nickel was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous traffic citations. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Tabitha Lynn Blum, 34 of White Plains, MD. Blum was also arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Jay Robert Fulton

On May 30, 2023, TFC Posch responded to St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Jay Robert Fulton, 61 of Lexington Park, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass from the property and was only allowed to be on the property when seeking medical treatment. Fulton was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

On May 31, 2023, Tpr Baden conducted a traffic stop on Lexington Drive, Great Mills, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cannabis and suspected Suboxone. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Caroline Elizabeth Bradford, 42 of Great Mills, MD. Bradford was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Cannabis – Personal Use.

Ashley Renee Harvey

On June 5, 2023, Tpr Eckrich responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Ashley Renee Harvey, 29 of Lexington Park, MD stole merchandise totalling less than $100.00. She also had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Harvey initially resisted arrest and also assaulted troopers. Harvey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. A secondary search revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Harvey was charged with Second Degree Assault, Theft: Less Than $100.00, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of Contraband – Place of Confinement.

Patrick Henry Nutter

On 6/7/2023, Tpr Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Percocet. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Patrick Henry Nutter, 37 of Lexington Park, MD. Nutter was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Devonte Ali Thomas

On 6/8/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Mohawk Drive, Charlotte Hall, MD. Before Tpr Black could conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver fled on foot. A brief foot pursuit ensued and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Devonte Ali Thomas, 27 of Newburg, MD was apprehended. Upon searching the vehicle, suspected Marijuana, suspected Crack Cocaine and paraphernalia were located, all indicative of distribution. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession With Intent to Distribute x2, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Cannabis – Over Civil, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Obstructing & Hindering, and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Charles Edward Taylor

On 6/12/2023, TFC Pope responded to the Big Lots, located at 21676 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for a theft that had occurred. Investigation revealed that Charles Edward Taylor III, 37 of No Fixed Address, stole merchandise totaling less than $100.00. Taylor was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.

Juvenile Arrests:

On May 28, 2023, Tpr Baden responded to a residence on Greenview Drive, Hollywood, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that an 11-year-old male of California, MD pointed and racked a firearm at a group of juveniles. Investigation revealed that it was an airsoft gun. The airsoft gun was seized and the juvenile was charged with Second Degree Assault.

On May 29, 2023, TFC Posch responded to a vacant residence that was listed for sale on South Springsteen Court, California, MD for the report of people inside. Investigation revealed that two 17-year-old males, both of California, MD broke into the residence. Both were charged with Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 5/26/2023, Lilly Grace Yu Shu Barber, 19 of Newburg, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden (photo unavailable)

Benjamin Cervantes Morales

On 5/28/2023, Benjamin Cervantes Morales, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

Sandra Mariah Bynaker

On 5/28/2023, Sandra Mariah Bynaker, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

Wayne Lamont Briscoe

On 5/28/2023, Wayne Lamont Briscoe, 50 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

On 5/28/2023, Beverly Theresa Ballard, 60 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder (photo unavailable)

Herbert Garland Uzzell

On 5/31/2023, Herbert Garland Uzzell, 63 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

Earl Linwood Kent

On 5/31/2023, Earl Linwood Kent, 54 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

Robert Arthur Rand

On 6/1/2023, Robert Arthur Rand, 31 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 6/2/2023, Eric Devon Wood, 19 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman (photo unavailable)

Chandra Bianca Robinson

On 6/2/2023, Chandra Bianca Robinson, 29 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 6/3/2023, Tieraney A Edmond, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer (photo unavailable)

Dennis Lance Heflin

On 6/4/2023, Dennis Lance Heflin, 23 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

Ethan James Butler

On 6/9/2023, Ethan James Butler, 19 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas

Hunter Todd Goings

On 6/10/2023, Hunter Todd Goings, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Cynthia Marie Thomas

On 5/23/2023, Cynthia Marie Thomas, 61 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Theft – $25,000 to Under $100,000, Theft Scheme: $25,000 to Under $100,000, Perjury/Affidavit Required by Law & Perjury/Affidavit Induce Court

On 5/24/2023, Robert Keith Thomas, 40 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for FTA: Driving while license was suspended (photo unavailable)

Jayson Warren Canterbury

On 5/25/2023, Jayson Warren Canterbury, 23 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Larimer for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

Eric Michael Roberts

On 5/26/2023, Eric Michael Roberts, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Crump for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Randy Wesley Russ

On 5/26/2023, Randy Wesley Russ, 44 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 x2

Tamara Kimberly Richardson

On 5/27/2023, Tamara Kimberly Richardson, 35 of Brandywine, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license

Joseph Louis Herbert

On 5/30/2023, Joseph Louis Herbert, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Crump for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Anthony Glen Dufour

On 6/1/2023, Anthony Glen Dufour, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for Violation of Probation: Child Abuse – 2nd Degree – House

Glenn Rodney Battle, Jr.

On 6/3/2023, Glenn Rodney Battle Jr, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Crump for FTAL Driving without a required license x2, and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Flor Cruz

On 6/5/2023, Flor Cruz, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

Kainat Rauf

On 6/6/2023, Kainat Rauf, 22 of Fort Washington, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Dewayne Anthony Dickens

On 6/7/2023, Dewayne Anthony Dickens, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tp Crump for FTA: Obstructing & Hindering

Thomas Manaole Short

On 6/8/2023, Thomas Manaole Short, 30 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

Nakya Keyshawn Stevens

On 6/8/2023, Nakya Keyshawn Stevens, 22 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Louderback for FTA: Driving without a required license

Christopher John Marlatt

On 6/9/2023, Christopher John Marlatt, 36 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Driving without a required license, Driving while license was suspended, Failure to display license to uniformed police on demand, Exceeding posted maximum speed limit: 70 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, and Driving vehicle without adequate rear registration plate illumination

Andrew Scott Clubb

On 6/10/2023, Andrew Scott Clubb, 28 of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving without a required license