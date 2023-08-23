Arrests:

On 8/4/2023, Tpr Hersh responded to an address on Three Notch Road, Dameron, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that a 15 year old male of Dameron, MD, struck the victim numerous times with a metal object and then fled. The juvenile male was located a short time later and was charged with First Degree Assault.

Jackie NMN Pixley

On 8/13/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Saratoga Drive at North Essex Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jackie NMN Pixley, 34 of Leonardtown, MD, was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected cocaine and paraphernalia associated with intent to distribute. Pixley was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession With Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Reckless Endangerment. Pixley was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving while under the influence.

Casey Nicole Faulds

On 8/15/2023, Tpr Black responded to a residence on Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed that Casey Nicole Faulds, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD, struck the victims windshield, causing damage. Faulds was issued two criminal citations for Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000 and Trespass: Posted Property.

Joshua Deandre Reeves

On 8/21/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A handgun was observed in plain view. Investigation revealed that the handgun was loaded, and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Joshua Deandre Reeves, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD is prohibited from possessing firearms. Reeves was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Violation of a Protective Order.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 7/28/2023, Elizabeth May Barden, 47 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas

On 7/28/2023, Toniette Lavois Lathon, 59 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Black

On 8/1/2023, Gary Timothy Brown III, 55 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Black

On 8/11/2023, Melissa Kay Lively, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 8/12/2023, Stanley Ignatius Armstrong, 54 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas

On 8/12/2023, Jackie Pixley, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 8/13/2023, Damon Antoine Ford, 44 of Mabury, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis

On 8/20/2023, Khalil Rasheed Huff, 45 of Hagerstown, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Lucas Graham Hockaday

On 7/26/2023, Lucas Graham Hockaday, 21 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for FTA: Theft – Less than $100.00

On 7/26/2023, Shaun Robert Burns, 42 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich for FTA: Trespass – Private Property

Khari Keenan Hines

On 7/26/2023, Khari Keenan Hines, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 7/27/2023, Nick Alieu Seisay, 40 of Oxon Hill, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas for FTA: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

On 7/28/2023, Nicholas Lee Kilduff, 28 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Charles Edward Taylor III

On 8/1/2023, Charles Edward Taylor III, 37 of Saint Charles, MD was arrested by Tpr Louderback for FTA: Theft – Less Than $100.00

On 8/1/2023, Jeana Elise Ferdig, 34 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Louderback for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/6/2023, Carroll Leon Alvey, 59 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/6/2023, Fuquan Hassian Nath, 49 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Hersh for Violation of Probation: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Dwayne Eric Goode

On 8/7/2023, Dwayne Eric Goode, 22 of Suffolk, VA was arrested by Tpr Pettyjohn for FTA: First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, and Reckless Endangerment x8

Philip Randolph Adams

On 8/7/2023, Philip Randolph Adams, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

Tavon Charles Tayler

On 8/7/2023, Tavon Charles Tayler, 27 of Laurel, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution, Possess/Issue/Use False Government ID Document, Driving While License Was Suspended, Driving Without a Required License, Driver Giving False Name to Uniformed Police, Unsafe Lane Change, Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions, Driving Without Adequate Rear Registration Plate Illumination, and Failure of Individual Driving to Display License to Uniformed Police on Demand

Jamie Lynne Walker

On 8/7/2023, Jamie Lynne Walker, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for CDS: Distribution – Narcotics, Fake CDS: Distribution/Possession With Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, CDS: Distribute Counterfeit Narcotics

On 8/9/2023, Legend McKinley Carter, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Jeremiah Lee Logan

On 8/11/2023, Jeremiah Lee Logan, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for Telephone Misuse – Repeat Calls x2, Telephone Misuse – Obscene, and Harassment – A Course of Conduct x2

On 8/14/2023, Louis Ignatius Berry Sr, 55 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/15/2023, Herman Lee Benton Jr, 29 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 8/17/2023, David Michael Faxon, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended