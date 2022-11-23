ARRESTS:

On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.

On 11/17/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lisa Ann Deel, 52 of Port Republic, MD. Deel was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4.

On 11/19/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Hermanville Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected OxyContin belonging to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Donna Marie Diana, 65 of Hollywood, MD and suspected Marijuana belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Lonnie Gene Strickland, 51 of Hollywood, MD. Diana was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Strickland was issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 11/20/2022, Kanisha Denise Butler, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/16/2022, Alexander Marie Harnden, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/17/2022, Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/18/2022, Tremaine Javon Berry, 33 of California, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Second Degree Assault

On 11/19/2022, Gerald Aucker, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2

On 11/19/2022, Bernard Guy Adams, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Second Degree Assault

On 11/21/2022, Kevin Andre Alleyne, 29 of Port Republic, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for

FTA/MISD Defendant/Witness x2, Robbery, Second Degree Assault and Theft: Less Than $100; Theft: Less Than $100

On 11/22/2022, Shontese Rachielle Woodland, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/22/2022, Da Mysit Dayon Faxon, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 11/22/2022, Brianna Sherie Hatchett, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license