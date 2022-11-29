The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

• On 11/23/2022, Craig Curtis Schneider, 57 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

• On 11/27/2022, Kanisha Denise Butler, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

The following person was arrested for Open Warrants:

• On 11/25/2022, Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order and Obstructing & Hindering

CITATION:

On 11/23/2022, Tpr D. Nain conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Golden Beach Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 Grams. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mark Alan Savoy Jr, 35 of Charlotte Hall, MD. Savoy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

ARRESTS:

Sandra Louise Lee

On 11/25/2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Sandra Louise Lee, 51 of Lexington Park, MD stole over $100 worth of goods. It was also found that Lee had a warrant through the Texas Department of Parole.

Lee was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 and served with paperwork charging her as a Fugitive.

William Scott Jordan III

On 11/25/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded handgun. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as William Scott Jordan III, 25 of Lexington Park, MD.

Jordan was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. Jordan was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.