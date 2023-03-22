ARRESTS:

On 3/14/2023, Tpr J. Walker responded to the Weis, located at 20995 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Christina Rebecca Davis, 42 of No Fixed Address, had been previously issued a no trespass order and also had active warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Davis was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property and served with her warrants.

On 3/16/2023, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Loveville Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Heroin. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kevin Maurice Walls, 60 of Lexington Park, MD and Jennifer Lee Freeman, 38 of Lusby, MD. Walls and Freeman were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Walls was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Freeman was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 3/19/2023, Tpr K. Larimer responded to Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD for a warrant service. Laryssa Jean Wall, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD was located on a traffic stop by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Wall refused to exit the vehicle when told to do so. After a brief struggle, Wall was taken into custody and arrested. Wall was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with

Resist/Interfere with Arrest and served her active warrant.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 3/18/2023, Noah Edward Stone, 24 of Aylett, VA was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 3/18/2023, Phillip Curtis Gough, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 3/19/2023, Kimani Jerone Browner-Allen, 31 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 3/22/2023, Michael Moran Coffey, 48 of Yorktown, VA was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/14/2023, Christina Rebecca Davis, 42 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr J. Walker for FTA: Theft – $100.00 to Under $1,500.00 and Credit Card: Steal Another’s

On 3/15/2023, Justin Ray King, 40 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Theft – Less Than $100.00 and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 3/15/2023, James Robert Shade, 46 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Pope for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 3/17/2023, Manuel Antonio Hernandez-Ticas, 26 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol x2

On 3/17/2023, Vincent Darnell Barnes Jr, 36 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Cpl M. Johnson for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/19/2023, Laryssa Jean Wall, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Larimer for Second Degree Assault