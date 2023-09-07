Calan Antonio White

On 8/31/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Calan Antonio White, 25 of Great Mills, MD, was driving while under the influence. White was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. White was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

Treshawn Maurice Dickerson

On 8/31/2023, Tpr Eckrich responded to St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of an individual refusing to leave. Investigation revealed that Treshawn Maurice Dickerson, 27 of Knightdale, NC had been told numerous times to leave the premises. Troopers also advised Dickerson to leave the premises and he refused. Dickerson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order and Trespass: Private Property.

Kenneth Edward Brotherton

On 9/1/2023, Tpr Pettyjohn arrested Kenneth Edward Brotherton, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD, for a warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. A secondary search of Brotherton’s belongings was conducted and suspected Cocaine was located. Brotherton was served his warrant and was also charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS: Place of Confinement.

Shanenon Lee Hawkins

On 9/1/2023, Tpr Larimer made a traffic stop on Chancellors Run Road at Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Shanenon Lee Hawkins, 38 of Heathsville, VA, fled on foot. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Baley Lois Nolting, 30 of Heathsville, VA, remained in the vehicle. Investigation revealed that Nolting had an extraditable warrant through Northumberland, VA, and was arrested. Hawkins returned to the vehicle and was arrested and charged with numerous traffic violations including feeding.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence: On 9/3/2023, Jermaine Dewayne Davis, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer (no photo) On 9/4/2023, Ismael Contreras-Contreras, 38 of Baltimore, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh (no photo)

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants: Adrian Cordell Gray On 8/29/2023, Adrian Cordell Gray, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards for FTA: Driving while license was revoked, and FTA: Driving without a required license Kijuan Christopher Hurst On 8/29/2023, Kijuan Christopher Hurst, 23 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for FTA: Driving while license was suspended David Lawrence Williams On 8/30/2023, David Lawrence Williams, 31 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich for FTA: Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle Jemarkus Antwan Washington

On 8/30/2023, Jemarkus Antwan Washington, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for FTA: Driving without a required license, and Second Degree Assault

Justin Alexander Iwanicki

On 8/31/2023, Justin Alexander Iwanicki, 46 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/1/2023, Lisa Marie Trossbach, 38 of Callaway, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for Theft Less Than $100.00 and Attempted Theft Less Than $100.00 (no photo)

Kenneth Edward Brotherton

On 9/1/2023, Kenneth Edward Brotherton, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pettyjohn for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Madeleine Rebecca Nelms

On 9/2/2023, Madeleine Rebecca Nelms, 25 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Brittingham for FTA: Driving without a required license

Daniel David Hancock

On 9/3/2023, Daniel David Hancock, 43 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Louderback for FTA: Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution