ARRESTS:

On 10/25/2023, Tpr Baden conducted a traffic stop on Buck Hewitt Road at Alydar Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Troy Allen Jones, 31 of Ridge, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Jones was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 10/25/2023, Tpr Hersh responded to the Wawa, located at 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Jason Tremayne Stringer, 40 of Accokeek, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Stringer was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 11/1/2023, Tpr Baden conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Chanta Ajaya Middleton, 42 of Lexington Park, MD, had an active warrant through Prince George’s County, MD for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis. Middleton was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. A secondary search at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center revealed a knife concealed on her person. Middleton was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of Contraband-Place of Confinement.

On 11/2/2023, Tpr Holder responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Michael Tyree Mitchell, 41 of Avenue, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Mitchell was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

On 11/3/2023, TFC Pope responded to The Green Door, located at 18098 Point Lookout Road, Park Hall, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Matthew Eugene Rector, 23 of Queenstown, MD assaulted numerous individuals and then became disorderly during questioning by Troopers. Rector was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault x2, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

On 11/6/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Lindsay Drive at Leonards Grant Parkway, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nathan Cort Wessley, 36 of Ellicott City, MD, was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin, suspected Suboxone, and associated paraphernalia. Wessley was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous citations for driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 10/25/2023, Troy Allen Jones, 31 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 10/28/2023, Tamika Rochelle Young, 37 of Loveville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 10/29/2023, Todd Efrem Brooks, 58 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 10/29/2023, Debbie Bahena-Torres, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black

On 11/6/2023, Nathan Cort Wessley, 36 of Ellicott City, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 11/6/2023, Carlos Robert Williams, 35 of White Plains, MD was arrested by Tpr Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/24/2023, Delanta Day, 35 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/25/2023, Marvin Francis Fields, 40 of Silver Spring, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol, Driving while impaired by alcohol, Driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions, and Negligent Driving

On 10/27/2023, Terrell Anthony Duckett, 27 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Violation of Probation: Malicious Burning First Degree

On 10/30/2023, Orbin Hans Carter, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Failure to return & remain at scene of accident involving attended (vehicle damage, property damage)

On 10/31/2023, Landrell Javoir Hill, 27 of Severn, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for FTA: Knowingly driving uninsured vehicle

On 11/1/2023, Duane Allan Edwards, 40 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for Violation of Probation: Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession

On 11/1/2023, Earl Lankford Rich, 39 of Windsor Mill, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/3/2023, Douglas Lee Casteel, 45 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/3/2023, Jessica Roseanne Hall, 33 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/5/2023, Daniesha Kamaria Winder, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Knowingly driving uninsured vehicle

On 11/6/2023, Britny Lee Blankenship, 33 of Bowie, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and FTA: Driving without a required license