ARRESTS:

On 7/8/2023, TFC Pope conducted a traffic stop on Merlin Way, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Wayne Matthews Miles Jr, 46 of Leonardtown, MD, was driving while under the influence. Miles was uncooperative throughout the investigation and was arrested. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing and Hindering. He was also issued numerous traffic citations.

On 7/10/2023, Tpr Hersh responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 46260 Lexington Village Way, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Devonte Twain Harrod, 23 of Lexington Park, Md and Jesse Lee Isom, 25 of Park Hall, MD stole merchandise totalling approximately $290.00. Harrod and Isom were both issued criminal citations for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 7/16/2023, Alexander Van Gough, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh

On 7/16/2023, John Lawrence Nardella, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 7/17/2023, Calvin Duane Morgan, 44 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 7/20/2023, Jacob Andrew Garrett, 26 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards

On 7/21/2023, Calvin Ben Jones, 71 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards

On 7/22/2023, Sandra Denise Briscoe, 46 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer

On 7/23/2023, Taylor Carrington Scott, 30 of Bowie, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 7/5/2023, Brittany Nicole Wathen, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/9/2023, Ty-Kane Shi-Heim Briscoe, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 7/10/2023, Carter Orbin Hans, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for FTA: Failure to return to & remain at scene of accident involving attended (veh.damage, property damage)

On 7/13/2023, Frankie Eugene Williams Jr, 59 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer for FTA: Driving, attempting to drive, vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

On 7/19/2023, Tyrone Jermiah Wilkins, 42 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 7/19/2023, Jennifer Gail Labanowski, 39 of La Plata, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Violation of Probation: Burglary – Second Degree – General

On 7/20/2023, Jamie Lynne Walker, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for CDS Distribution – Narcotics x2, and Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2

On 7/20/2023, Johnny Melvin Marshall, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Richards for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 7/22/2023, Mario Alberto Hernandez-Maldonado, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Louderback for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/24/2023, Teara Marie Eckloff, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Louderback for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/24/2023, Linda Marie Bond, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia