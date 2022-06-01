Arrests:

On 5/26/2022, TFC M. Johnson responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD who had been previously issued a Notice Not to Trespass order and is only allowed on the premises if seeking medical treatment. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 5/27/2022, TFC R. Kaszubski was on scene at Kala Lane, Lexington Park, MD assisting on a call. While on scene, Diana Rodriguez, 26 of Lexington Park, MD hindered the investigation and failed to obey numerous verbal commands. Rodriguez was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

On 5/27/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD who had been previously issued a Notice Not to Trespass order and is only allowed on the premises if seeking medical treatment. Clark was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.

On 5/29/2022, TFC J. Greathouse responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD who had been previously issued a Notice Not to Trespass order and is only allowed on the premises if seeking medical treatment. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 5/30/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Shady Mile Drive, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded handgun. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Rico Antonio Beard, 40 of Waldorf, MD. Beard was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 5/31/2022, Tpr J. Buglio was on scene at Briarwood Court, Lexington Park, MD investigating an assault. The suspect, identified as Paulette Michele Johnson, 31 of Lexington Park, MD then struck a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and kicked Tpr Buglio. Johnson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with three counts of Second Degree Assault.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 5/25/2022, Rafael Hernandez Campos, 53 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman

On 5/25/2022, Tina Marie Coates-Price, 37 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by TFC E. Ruggles

On 5/26/2022, a 15 year old male of Lexington Park was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 5/28/2022, Kevin Scott Russell, 21 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio

On 5/29/2022, Nelson Alexander Herrarte Flores, 43 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite

On 5/29/2022, David Bernal Sanchez, 57 of Arlington, VA was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

On 5/30/2022, Janay Marie Anderson, 31 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 5/30/2022, Shanta Derrick Johnson, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr B. Messick

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants: