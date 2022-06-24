ARRESTS:

On 6/16/2022, TFC E. Ruggles and TFC C. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Adkins Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Crack Cocaine. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Keenan Anthony Berry, 26 of Lexington Park, MD. A search of Berry’s person also revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Berry was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 6/16/2022, Corporal M. Pitcher conducted a traffic stop on Tower Lane at Little Girls Way, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Devin Allen Miles, 18 of Lexington Park, MD. Miles was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and was released from the scene.

On 6/20/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the area of Great Mills Road at Chancellors Run Road for the report of an erratic driver. Tpr Pope located the vehicle and witnessed an individual exit the vehicle. Signs of impairment were observed and a large quantity of suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view and packaged in a manner indicative of distribution. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Eric Trevor Cole, 32 of Park Hall, MD. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Marijuana. A search incident to arrest of Cole’s person revealed a baggie of suspected Crack Cocaine. Cole was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Cole was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

–On 6/15/2022, Rhonda Ellen Jones, 59 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio

–On 6/19/2022, Benjamin Mayowa Akinpelu, 20 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

–On 6/20/2022, Eric Trevor Cole, 32 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/14/2022, Joseph Thomas Chamberlain, 45 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving while license was suspended and FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se

On 6/14/2022, Amber Nicole Connelly, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and FTA: Burglary – 4th Degree – Dwelling

On 6/14/2022, Antonio George Queen, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for Second Degree Assault

On 6/14/2022, Jazzmine Marie Keys, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 6/14/2022, Fulton Lewis Preston, 52 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

On 6/18/2022, Quanisha Alexis Marks, 25 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 6/20/2022, Howard Arthur Miller, 41 of Maddox, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA/Misdemeanor Defendant/Witness

On 6/22/2022, Jamarr Sherman Mackall, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 6/22/2022, Daequan Desawn Chappelle, 26 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2