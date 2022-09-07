ARRESTS:

On 8/31/2022, Tpr B. Messick responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Patrick Leon Short, 55 of Lexington Park, MD stole items from the store with a total value less than $100. Short was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.

On 9/1/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Wildewood Boulevard, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana totaling less than 10 Grams and a loaded handgun. Investigation revealed that the handgun was reported stolen through Virginia. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a false name but was eventually identified as Nikita Lashawn Stevens, 24 of Clinton, MD. Stevens was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Regulated Firearm: Stolen – Possess/Sell, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Fraud: Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. Stevens was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams as well as numerous traffic citations.

On 9/7/2022, Tpr C. Willhite conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Chancellors Run Road, California, MD. Signs of impairment were observed and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Montae White, 36 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested for driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a handgun. White was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle and Handgun on Person. White was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 8/30/2022, Manuel Antonio Hernandez-Ticas, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman

On 9/1/2022, Kevin Melvin Savoy, 50 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

On 9/2/2022, Lanieya Dyzhae Mackall, 23 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 9/3/2022, Aiyana Marie Holland, 26 of Roanoke, VA was arrested by TFC M. Posch

On 9/4/2022, Norman Cervantes, 29 of Jacksonville, FL was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite

On 9/4/2022, David Rayfield Lloyd, 65 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

On 9/5/2022, Rebecca Denise Jones, 41 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl M. Johnson

On 9/5/2022, Jaysen Alexander Jones, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis

On 9/7/2022, Michael Montae White, 36 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/30/2022, Anthony Damarcus Herbert, 25 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for FTA: Driving without a license

On 9/3/2022, Ashley Renee Harvey, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for Trespass: Private Property and Theft: Less Than $100.

On 9/4/2022, Demetrius Donnell Mosby, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/4/2022, Alvarez Contreras Jefferson Eduardo, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Second Degree Assault and FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/4/2022, Daniela Rossana Cervantes, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for FTA: Obstructing & Hindering

On 9/4/2022, Joseph Thomas Chamberlain, 45 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended, FTA: Driving while license was suspended, and Violation of Probation: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

On 9/5/2022, Thomas Roy King, 30 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault, and First Degree Burglary and Theft: Less Than $100

On 9/5/2022, Logan Marie Sommerville, 22 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 9/6/2022, Kevin Maurice Wall, 59 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/7/2022, Jokavia Renee Davis, 21 of Lexington Park–, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Driving without a required license