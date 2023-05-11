ARRESTS:

Trevone Damone Butler

On 5/2/2023, Tpr C. Baden conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Kavanagh Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Cannabis. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Trevone Damone Butler, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Butler was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Cannabis – Personal Use.

Tanya Anita Hall

On 5/4/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Friendship School Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Tanya Anita Hall, 46 of White Plains, MD had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. When Hall exited the vehicle, suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view. Hall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

Cheraye Karisma Jones

On 5/5/2023, Tpr C. Hersh responded to Action Lounge, located at 25470 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that Cheraye Karisma Jones, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was acting disorderly, causing a group to gather. Jones was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

Isaiah Franklin Carter

On 5/3/2023, Isaiah Franklin Carter, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

On 5/5/2023, Timothy Eugene Randolph, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder (no photo available)

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Travis A Larson Belfield

On 5/2/2023, Travis A Larson Belfield, 34 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Pope for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Dejuan Antwan Stafford

On 5/3/2023, Dejuan Antwan Stafford, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Maurice Stoney

On 5/3/2023, Maurice Stoney, 56 of Brandywine, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Katie Lynn Somerville

On 5/3/2023, Katie Lynn Somerville, 31 of Tall Timbers, MD was arrested by Tpr E. Pettyjohn for FTA: Driving without a required license

Amanda Ellen Tucker

On 5/4/2023, Amanda Ellen Tucker, 35 of Mehcanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3 & Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3

Brooke Alexandra Wood

On 5/4/2023, Brooke Alexandra Wood, 23 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Crump for CDS Possession – Large Amount x2, CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics x2, Narcotics: Production Equipment, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2, Con-CDS Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Com Nuis: Distribute Narcotics & Narcotics/Counterfeit Possession With Intent to Distribute

On 5/4/2023, Jamaine Antawn Courtney, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl M. Johnson for FTA: Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol (no photo available)

John Thomas Hess,

On 5/5/2023, John Thomas Hess, 31 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Cpl M. Johnson for CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics x2, CDS Possession – Large Amount, Distribution/PWID: CDS Fentanyl/Heroin, CDS: Com Nuis: Distribute Narcotics x2, Narcotics/Counterfeit Possession With Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2, & Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2, and FTA: Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Matthew Francis Scriber

On 5/8/2023, Matthew Francis Scriber, 61 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Larimer for FTA/Misdemeanor Defendant/Witness

Steven Emmanuel Proctor

On 5/8/2023, Steven Emmanuel Proctor, 38 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended