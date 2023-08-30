MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests & Warrants Served

Arrests:

Dewayne Anthony Dickens

On 8/26/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Australia Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established and a search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine. The driver of the vehicle initially refused to provide his name, but was able to be identified as Dewayne Anthony Dickens, 18 of Lexington Park, MD. Dickens was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Obstructing & Hindering, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order.

Billy Randall Ramey

On 8/27/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Medleys Lane, Mechanicsville, MD. Suspected Oxycodone was observed in plain view. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Billy Randall Ramey, 41 of Leonardtown, MD, was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspended Suboxone. Ramey was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Jackie NMN Pixley

On 8/23/2023, Jackie NMN Pixley, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Narcotics: Production Equipment, CDS Possession Material Manufacture/Distribute/Dispense-Not Cannabis, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, Driving Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Alcohol Per Se While Transporting a Minor, Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol While Transporting a Minor, Driver Failure to Obey Properly Placed Traffic Control Device Instructions, and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Brandon Lamont Carter

On 8/23/2023, Brandon Lamont Carter, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault x2, and Dangerous Weapon-Intent to Injure

Oranouth NMN Riveramedina

On 8/23/2023, Oranouth NMN Riveramedina, 47 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Wilton Aendys Najarro Perez

On 8/24/2023, Wilton Aendys Najarro Perez, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving without a required license

Dominique Damitrus White

On 8/24/2023, Dominique Damitrus White, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Jeffrey Keith Price

On 8/24/2023, Jeffrey Keith Price, 45 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Louderback for FTA: Driving while license was suspended, and FTA: Theft – Less Than $1,500, Theft – Less Than $100, and Water Supply Connection: Unlawful