CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent one person to a trauma center.

At approximately 4:43 p.m. on July 24, first responders were dispatched to the 44000 block of St. Andrews Church Road for reports of a serious crash with possible injuries.

Crews were advised that one car had gone into a ditch, and that the vehicle occupants were not trapped.

First responders advised that a second crash had taken place nearby and that additional patients would need to be treated for injuries.

The patient from the initial crash sustained what was considered life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to a Baltimore trauma center for further treatment. Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 7 arrived at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport to make the transport.

Two additional patients who were involved in the crashes were later transported by ground to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for additional treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and traffic reconstruction team arrived soon after to investigate the scene.

Expect extended delays in the area, and avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.