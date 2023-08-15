Multiple Property Destruction Investigations Underway In Calvert County

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple cases of property destruction in the Huntingtown and Owings area. Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects damaged several mailboxes on Holland Cliffs Road, Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown Road, Mill Branch Road and Lower Marlboro Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting residents on those streets with home security or surveillance video between 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, to check the footage for a vehicle or anything unusual during that time.

Anyone with video footage or other info to assist with the investigation is asked to contact Dep. T. Bowen at Tyler.Bowen@calvertcountymd.gov. The investigation in ongoing