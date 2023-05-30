Multiple Students Injured, Police Investigating Collision With Occupied School Bus In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – This afternoon at approximately 2:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an occupied school bus on Three Notch Road in the area of Old Flora Corner Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a truck off the roadway and St. Mary’s County Public School bus 555 with students on board reportedly with injuries. Several patients were evaluated on the scene. 5 patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. 4 care refusals were signed on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools released the following statement: “Bus 555 has been involved in an accident at Rt. 5 and Flora Corner Road. School administration and SMCPS staff on scene assisting. Emergency services are on the scene evaluating for any injuries. Updates to follow. Families of students on the bus are being contacted by the school.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

