NANJEMOY, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a structure fire that occurred late last night in Nanjemoy. The incident took place at a one-story, single-family home located on Naomi Place in the area of Maryland Point Road.

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as the primary responding fire department, with a total of 40 firefighters. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes after one alarm was raised.

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) was requested to the scene to secure the power to the home.

During the incident, a 33-year-old woman sustained burns to her hand but did not require transportation to a medical facility.

The estimated loss from the fire is $100,000.00 for the structure and $25,000.00 for its contents. Smoke alarms were present and activated, but there were no fire alarms or sprinklers installed in the home.

The fire originated from the front porch area, and the preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

