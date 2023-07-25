National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the D.C. metro, Maryland, and Virginia until 8 p.m., EDT. The NWS warns of possible lightning, isolated hail up to ping pong size, and scattered wind gusts up to 70 MPH.

According to the NWS, Maryland counties included in the watch are Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, and Talbot.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

