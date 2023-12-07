NAVAIR Grounds V-22 Fleet

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Out of an abundance of caution, following the AFSOC operational stand down, NAVAIR is instituting a grounding bulletin for all V-22 Osprey variants Dec. 6. This decision comes after the V-22 Osprey mishap on Nov. 29, off the shore of Yakushima, Japan.

Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time. While the mishap remains under investigation, we are implementing additional risk mitigation controls to ensure the safety of our service members.

The Joint Program Office continues to communicate and collaborate with all V-22 stakeholders and customers, including allied partners.

The safety of pilots and air crews is our number one priority. For more information, please contact, NAVAIR at navairpao@us.navy.mil.