CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – More than 13,500 people watched nearly 2,100 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students graduate as members of the Class of 2022. Graduations were held outdoors May 31, June 1, 2 and 3 at Regency Furniture Stadium. Forward thinking spectators, students and staff used battery-powered fans in attempt to stave off simmering, early-summer temperatures while others employed graduation programs to wave air in their faces.

“Turn yourselves around, wave to your families,” Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro asked the graduates to look for their families in the stands. “They’re fanning themselves. They love you; they’re excited to be here.”

The weather cooperated during the week with rain only falling the evening before North Point High School’s June 3 graduation. Before the 9 a.m. ceremony on Friday morning, CCPS staff worked with those from the Blue Crabs to prepare the field for the ceremony by removing a tarp and ensuring the field was ready. During the four-day celebration, CCPS went through more than 1,000 pounds of ice to keep cool the water and sports drinks handed out to staff and students from the roughly 250 cases of beverages. Staff from each high school, along with 20 CCPS building service workers, stepped up to ensure each ceremony was successful. Chairs for the graduates were equally spaced with staff consulting a tape measure to ensure the measurements were accurate.

The ceremonies were livestreamed with 85% of the views —18,800 people watching live — with the remainder viewing a taped version of the events. While most viewed from Waldorf, people also tuned in from Korea, Argentina and Columbia. North Point’s garnered 3,603 live views with St. Charles High School clocking 2,760 live views, Maurice J. McDonough High School’s ceremony had 1,931 views, Thomas Stone High School had 1,726, La Plata High School had 1,544 and Henry E. Lackey High School had 1,133 live views. Westlake High School had the second-highest livestream viewers at 3,486.

An unforeseen internet issue at the stadium interrupted Westlake’s live stream with the ceremony available to view following the graduation.

To see photo galleries featuring students from each of the seven CCPS high schools or to find links to the ceremonies, go to click here.

