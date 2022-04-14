LA PLATA, Md. – The Spring 2022 Tri-County Job and Career Fair will be held Friday, April 15 at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, be prepared to ask questions of nearly 30 participating employers and bring ample copies of their resume. There will be space available to fill out applications on site and submit them directly to hiring managers.
This event is free to everyone. All students, alumni and members so the Southern Maryland community are welcome to attend. The fair will occur in the Center of Business and Industry (BI Building), Rooms 113/133E.
Ann Caregivers LLC
Calvert Hospice PF
Calvert Internal Medicine Group
The CASH Campaign of MarylandCerenity Incorporated
Charles County Freedom Landing
Charles County Sheriff’s Office
College of Southern Maryland
Community Bank of the Chesapeake
InDyne INCLadders and Things
Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Police
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department
The MIL Corporation
Modern Door & Equipment Sales Inc
Naval Systems, Inc.
Personalized Therapy, LLC
Priceless Home Improvements llc
Southern Maryland Community Network, Inc.
World View ELC