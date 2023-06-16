Photo courtesy of M Lounge Events

WALDORF, Md. – Following 14 years in Capitol Heights, teenage mentorship nonprofit My Girlfriend’s House opens its third location of M Lounge Events at 1 Post Office Road in Waldorf. The new location hosted an open house for the community on June 10 and 11, 2023.

“This new location in the Waldorf region is an extension of our program in that it will help meet our fundraising goals while also allowing us to keep giving back to the community,” said Veronica, the Events Coordinator.

First signing their lease in February, the new location will host outings such as weddings and baby showers along with a photography studio staffed by mentees who can learn entrepreneurship, customer service, and marketing from the sales experience.

The events space will help to provide ongoing funding for the organization, a savvy tactic developed to keep the organization afloat while the pandemic caused many nonprofits to shut down operations.

She says that her process of opening the new space has been streamlined and easy, with Charles County projecting a business-friendly image that may be wise for other entrepreneurs to enter.

Some business advice that Veronica wishes she could offer her younger self: “Take risks, take the leap of faith and then stay consistent!”

