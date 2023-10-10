Credit: Gun Box MD

LOTHIAN, Md.- Whether it’s for sport or self-defense, the owners of a new gun shop that just opened up in Lothian over the weekend, say they’re looking forward to establishing lasting relationships with a community of like-minded people.

Chuck and Candice Gott are the owners of The Gun Box, located at 5484 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Lothian, on the southbound side of Rt. 4. They opened up the shop on Saturday.

“I am happy to resurrect what once was the original gun shop of Southern Maryland. We want to bring the community a service to be remembered while assisting folks with all their 2A needs,” Gott told The BayNet.

Their website, which will go live in about two weeks says, “If you hunt small or large game, plink for fun, or are just adamant about our right to bear arms, then we are the shop for you.”

Before they offered stock online, they wanted customers to be able to check out the store first, In the meantime, any questions can be sent to info@gunboxmd.com.

