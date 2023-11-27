New iPhone Update Causing Concerns For Some - But Should It?

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’sOffice via Facebook

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and several law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are sending a warning out to iPhone users about the new iOS 17 update. The update includes a new feature called NameDrop where users can share contact information with other iPhones by holding devices close together. Law enforcement agencies are warning that it could put a child’s data at risk.

While some are concerned about the potential risk, others say the person receiving information would require physical access to the unlocked iPhone and that despite the feature being defaulted to the “on” position, it will not share contact details with just anyone passing by with an iPhone.

Apple says the feature can be used to quickly share contact information with a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch. To use it, you hold the display of your phone a “few centimeters” from the other person’s phone. As you continue to hold, NameDrop appears on both screens and you can choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s. It’s similar to photo sharing through AirDrop. To cancel, you have to move the two devices away from each other or lock your iPhone before the transfer is complete.

According to Apple, NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact. Shared information includes name, phone number, and email address but can also show things like birthdays, home address, and social media profiles.

To turn the feature off, just go to your settings, tap ‘general’, tap ‘air drop’, and turn ‘bringing devices together’ to off.

