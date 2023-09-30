New Price Set in Fiscal 2024 for Calvert County TDR Reserve Program

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announces an increase in the purchase price of Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) for the county’s TDR Reserve program.

The Reserve program acts as a revolving fund in which TDRs are purchased, reserved and resold by the BOCC, allowing citizens to purchase and sell TDRs through county government instead of private negotiations between buyers and sellers. By continually purchasing TDRs from Agricultural Preservation District (APD) owners, the program helps to facilitate TDR sales between farmers and developers. The use of TDRs allows owners to increase density potential within designated residential growth areas while protecting the county’s natural resources and preserving productive agricultural and forested land for future generations.

The BOCC recently approved a new purchase price of $5,500 per TDR, which will replace the $5,000 price previously approved in September 2022. The county will offer to buy and sell development rights from willing participants on a first-come, first-served basis as available funding and TDR supply allows. There is no cap on how many TDRs can be sold by an owner.

TDRs that are purchased from the TDR Reserve will be sold at the purchase price paid by the BOCC, plus an additional 1% administrative fee.

Applications for both buyers and sellers are accepted by the Department of Planning & Zoning and are available here www.CalvertCountymd.gov/TDRReserve on the county website.

Completed applications may be submitted by mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, Attention: Jennifer David at 205 Main St. Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to Jennifer.David@CalvertCountymd.gov.

For more information contact Rural Planner Jennifer David at 410-535-1600, ext. 2238 or by email at Jennifer.David@CalvertCountymd.gov.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.