New Retail Building Planned For Great Mills Plaza

Credit: Brandon Russell for St. Mary’s County via Facebook

GREAT MILLS, Md. – According to a Facebook post made by Brandon Russell, a community organizer in St. Mary’s County, a potential retail building is in the works right next door to the brand-new St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen located at 20331 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD.

The plan, which is owned by the Great Mills Trading Post according to Russell, includes a 35’ high one-story building of 19,200 square feet. The new space would replace the current parking lot and baseball field area.

According to site plans for the development, the building will potentially have three uses. A retail/commercial use of nearly 12,000 square feet, a 39 seat restaurant, and nearly 3,700 square feet for a government facility.

Russell also noted that according to the plans, a total of 77 parking spaces will be provided across the just over 4 acre lot, of which 1.76 acres will be landscaped.

“The project comes as revitalization of the immediate area is imminent. The state highway administration has been examining upgrades needed to the intersection at Route 5/Great Mills Road,” Russell stated in the post. “The upgrades will include a bridge replacement just north of the intersection, where the road crosses the St. Mary’s River. Additionally, the intersection of Flat Iron Road and Indian Bridge Road is planned for realignment for better traffic flow. The small plot of land, where the asian market was once located, is owned by the state highway administration and will be used for the intersection improvements.”

Plans for the development have not yet been presented to the Planning Commision for approval. The meeting has reportedly not been scheduled yet. There is also no information on a timeline for this project.

