New Section Of FDR Boulevard Opened To The Public

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, a portion of the FDR Boulevard Project was unveiled for drivers to use, located between MD 237-Chancellors Run Rd and Buck Hewitt Road in Lexington Park, MD.

The project is to help “relieve congestion and reduce delays along the MD 235 corridor by providing an alternate means for residents to travel to and from shopping and work, especially in the Lexington Park Development District.”

The project itself is a total of 3.7 miles in length and will include a raised landscaped median, bicycle, and pedestrian lanes, as well as decorative street lighting.

“The FDR Boulevard Project has been an ongoing priority for the county over the past several years – and we are thrilled to be here celebrating the completion of this most recent phase, which connects Chancellors Run Road to Buck Hewitt Road. This new route will benefit both our residents and local businesses, easing traffic buildup in the area,” Commissioner President Randy Guy stated during the opening.

The comments on the Facebook post about the unveiling of the new roadway are extremely positive and users are satisfied with the new road.

The completion of this phase was also great thanks to Metcom, Great Mills Trading Post, and those who worked on the construction of the road itself.

Be sure to check out the new road way and to stay up to date on the project itself and what’s to come next visit https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw/FDRBoulevard and drive safely!

