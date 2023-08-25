SOLOMONS, Md. – On August 14, 2023, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin launched a survey asking for community members’ input on a potential toll bridge – built by a private company called United Bridge Partners – that would replace the current Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons.

Let’s just say the community is not on board.

Colvin revealed the results as of 6 a.m. on August 22, 2023, which showed out of 2,257 people who voted on the survey, an overwhelming 93% opposed a private company building a toll bridge. Only 7% of voters actually supported the idea.

According to Colvin’s update on his Facebook page, the survey collected 1,395 responses from St. Mary’s County, 795 responses from Calvert County, 51 responses from other counties in Maryland, and 16 responses from outside of Maryland.

“People gave a variety of reasons for opposition to a toll bridge, and the 7% of people who support a toll bridge also have some valid reasons–mainly that we need a replacement for that bridge,” Colvin stated in the post.

Colvin also noted that the Thomas Johnson Bridge receives an average of 25,000 crossings daily, but the Nice-Middleton Bridge on Route 301 to Virginia receives fewer daily crossings at 17,800.

“This is a highly used and important bridge, and I remain opposed to a toll. Be on the lookout for Town Hall style information sessions sometime in the future from the company who proposed the toll, United Bridge Partners,” stated Colvin.

Colvin and other fellow Commissioners are actively monitoring and working on the situation. On August 16, 2023, Colvin posted an update to his page where he revealed that he and Commissioner President Randy Guy had a meeting with Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and his team to discuss St. Mary’s County’s needs, including a new bridge with no tolls.

So, be on the lookout for regular updates on the situation.

If you would like to give your thoughts on the situation, you can fill out the survey by clicking here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com