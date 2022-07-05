ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The primary to decide the general election nominees in Maryland’s hyper-competitive gubernatorial election is just two and a half, and according to recent polls no candidate on either side has been able to claim the upper hand.

A new set of polls from Goucher College indicate a close race on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.

On the Democratic side, Comptroller Peter Franchot continues to lead the pack with 16%, followed by former U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez and philanthropist and best-selling author Wes Moore, who currently sit at 14% each.

Meanwhile, on the Republican Side, State Delegate Dan Cox leads former Maryland Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz by a slim margin of 25% to 22%.

A significant margin of voters remains undecided on both sides. Of those polled, 35% of Democrats and 44% of Republicans had not made up their mind on who to vote for.

In addition to this statistic, 63% of Democrats and 47% of Republicans have said they could change their minds in the primary.

Other upcoming statewide races include the races for State Comptroller and Attorney General.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is running unopposed in the Republican Primary for Comptroller. Meanwhile, State Delegate and attorney Brooke Lierman leads Bowie Mayor Tim Adams in the Democratic Primary by a margin of 28% to 14%, with over half of voters undecided.

In the Attorney General Democratic Primary, former District Judge and Maryland First Lady Katie O’Malley leads U.S. Representative Tony Brown by a margin of 30% to 29%, with over a third of voters undecided.

On the Republican side, Anne Arundel County Councilmember Michael Peroutka leads prosecutor and former Montgomery County Board of Elections Chairman Jim Shalleck, almost 70% of voters are undecided.

For more information, please visit https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/22074062/goucher-college-poll-june-2022-part-2.pdf.

