New Year’s Eve Fireworks In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you want to ring in 2024 with a fireworks show, head to Annapolis this Sunday for Lights on the Bay! Two shows will take place at Susan Campbell Park.

The first will be a family display at 7 pm. The second show is set for midnight.

Last year, the fireworks shows were postponed because of rain, but this Sunday’s forecast looks much better with a low of 34 at night.

The city’s Magenta shuttle will run from 8 am-12:30 am. As for parking, there are no restrictions in the area and no areas will be blocked off.

Boaters are being encouraged to find their spot early and avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge.

