New Yoga Studio Zentral Station Prepares For Their Grand Opening In Charles County

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

LA PLATA, Md. – When local resident Fran Hrapsky was first bitten by the yoga bug back in 2008 with the assistance of Miss Sally Cox and the late Tessa Echols, she could have never imagined where that passion for the practice would eventually lead her. After nine years in the practice, she chose to pursue an instructor certification in 2017 through the Yoga Fit program. However, the curriculum required her to travel quite a distance to take all of the classes. She then discovered the yoga studio Live Out Loud and opted to finish her certification there with the help of instructors Cathy Valentine and Cindy Johannesen.

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

“I didn’t find yoga, yoga found me.” Hrapsky shares, “I remember thinking – “Am I too old to be getting into this?” Cindy Johannesen from Live out Loud said that I was coming at just the right time.” Once she finished her certification in 2019, her first step towards opening her own yoga studio was completed.

From going to the gym in her earlier years for pilates, before opening a yoga studio, she decided that she wanted to open a place where people could feel like they are accepted, no matter what. “I like to connect to people and I don’t want them to ever feel like they don’t belong. I can sense people’s feelings and I just want them to feel comfortable,” says Hrapsky.

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

Originally from a small town in Pennsylvania, she and her husband RJ rekindled a high school romance at their 20th reunion and have been inseparable ever since. Over the years, RJ saw his wife’s verve for the practice increase. Once she was ready to begin pursuing opening a studio, he fully stood with her in the endeavor.

Once the two decided they were going to open a studio together, Fran began brainstorming name ideas for the place. One night when she was watching her favorite television show Friends, it dawned on her that the name of the coffee shop in the show, Central Perk, was a really fun name that elicited a lot of happy feelings of comfort. From there she played around with it and came up with Zentral Park. Since her studio wasn’t located near a park, but a train station, she landed on the name Zentral Station.

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

Hrapsky has created a studio with a bright, clean feel that you feel from the moment you enter the space. Her cozy, welcoming yoga studio may seem modest from the outside, but it boasts two full yoga studios for classes, a zen room for relaxation pre/post yoga sessions, a small kitchenette with complimentary refreshing beverages for students, a room to keep your belongings secure during each class, and an infrared salt room equipped with a Halo IR that indulges all five senses.

The studio offers all levels of yoga, including Vinyasa, Hatha, Fitness, Qi Gong, Journey Flow, Therapy based Yoga, self myofascial release, restorative, chair yoga, yoga for Spanish speakers, beginner yoga, and meditation. Additional class types such as Zen Barre will be added in the future. They will also offer weekly workshops specializing in various topics each weekend.

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

Currently, Zentral Station is having its soft opening which lasts until January 28th. All classes are free to attend during both the soft opening and the grand opening.

Zentral Station will host their grand opening this coming Saturday, January 28th from 12-3pm at 113 Howard Street Unit 201 La Plata, MD 20646. The studio is on the second floor of a larger building with the logo FGS on the front of it. For reference, it’s right across the street from the Greene Turtle.

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

During the grand opening, expect giveaways, hors d’oeuvres, mini classes from various instructors, free aura readings, and even a ribbon cutting with the mayor. There will also be a limited-time introductory rate offer on their monthly membership.

For more information, please visit their website here.

Photos provided by Zentral Station.

Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect from one of their yoga classes. Cathy Valentine, one of their instructors, was kind enough to film a video for the BayNet of a short relaxation yoga practice.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com