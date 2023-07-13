Night Of Country Music And Bull Riding: Boots, Bulls, BBQ At The Rex Theatre On July 28th

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Get ready to kick up your heels and enjoy a night of country music, excitement, and mouthwatering barbecue at the upcoming “Boots, Bulls, BBQ” event, taking place at The Rex Theatre on July 28th.

The highly anticipated event will feature live music by the renowned Red Dirt Revolution Country Band, promising an evening filled with high-energy performances.

Red Dirt Revolution, a Baltimore-based country act, is known for their driving dual guitar sound and pinpoint harmony vocals. Comprising polished veterans of the Baltimore music scene, the band has come together to create a powerhouse country group that plays all your favorite hits. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of foot-stomping music and infectious energy.

On July 28th, the doors of The Rex Theatre will swing open at 7:00 pm. At 8:00 pm, the mechanical bull will take center stage, providing an exhilarating experience for thrill-seekers and bull-riding enthusiasts. The excitement doesn’t end there – throughout the night, guests will have the opportunity to savor delicious barbecue delights provided by an outside catering barbecue company.

To ensure a seamless experience, The Rex Theatre has partnered with TicketSpice for ticket sales. Those interested in attending Boots, Bulls, BBQ can secure their spots by visiting the following link: http://ow.ly/Pefb50OFLVE. Once on the TicketSpice page, attendees can conveniently add food options to their cart before checkout.

For any inquiries or further information, please reach out to The Rex Theatre at rexinfo20650@gmail.com. The organizers are eager to address any questions or concerns to guarantee a fantastic evening for all attendees.

Don’t miss out on the Boots, Bulls, BBQ event at The Rex Theatre on July 28th. Mark your calendars and prepare for an evening filled with electrifying live music, thrilling bull rides, and delectable barbecue. Grab your cowboy boots, bring your appetite, and get ready for a night you won’t soon forget.

