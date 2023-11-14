No Injuries After Heater Causes House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 14, 2023 at approximately 5:22 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Martin Drive. A caller advised that the heater was on fire.

Crews arrived and found a single-family home showing black smoke and fire from the front. The family was able to escape but a few animals were left behind.

Firefighters entered the home and located the fire in the living room. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and secured the power to the home. No injuries have been reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Every holiday season, fire and rescue services emphasize the importance of safety precautions to reduce the risks associated with this time of year. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), a significant number of home fires (47 percent) and home fire deaths (54 percent) occur during the cooler months from November to March. This can be attributed to a combination of increased cooking activities during the holidays and a lack of proper safety measures when heating homes.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com