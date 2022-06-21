No Injuries After Septic Truck Overturns In Bryantown

BRYANTOWN, Md. – On June 16, 2022, at approximately 10:12 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single vehicle accident in the 6300 block of Olivers Shop Road.

Crews arrived to find a overturned septic truck leaking contents in the roadway.

The operator self-extricated and was reported to be uninjured.

Investigation revealed the contents leaking was potable water.

Firefighters mitigated a small spill from engine fluids leaking from the truck and crews cleared the scene.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department