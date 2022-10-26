No Injuries After Three Vehicle Collision On St. Andrews Church Road

CALIFORNIA Md. – On October 26, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Wildewood Parkway.

Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the roadway

No injuries have been reported. Three care refusals signed on the scene.

Firefighters assisted with cleaning up fluids that leaked out of the vehicles.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com