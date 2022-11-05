LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash that occurred last night that resulted in no injuries.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on November 4, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Great Mills Road, in the area of St. Mary’s Square, and initially were advised multiple patients were trapped.

Upon arrival, first responders located an SUV and pickup truck, both still in the roadway.

EMS made contact with three patients, with a fourth initially refusing any treatment.

An extrication of one of the vehicles had to be initiated, and as completed in approximately 20 minutes.

All four patients involved in the crash later signed refusals of care on the scene.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

