noise advisory

ST. INIGOES, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will conduct a single controlled detonation of suspected unexploded ordnance within the grounds of Webster Outlying Field Nov. 8, 2022 at approximately 3 p.m..

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and NAS Pax River personnel will be on scene to ensure the area is safe and secure before conducting any detonations.

There is no threat to the public because of this operation, but the detonation may be heard in communities near and offshore from Webster Outlying Field.

OLF Webster Shelter in Place Shelter in place for OLF Webster due to controlled detonation north of building 8195, Navy Water Plant, in a wooded area. Airspace closed until further notice.