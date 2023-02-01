PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, Md. – Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that there will be an increase in aircraft flight activities associated with the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training (USNTPS) from Feb. 1 through March 10, 2023.

USNTPS provides instruction to experienced pilots, flight officers, and engineers in the processes and techniques of aircraft and systems test and evaluation.

The school investigates and develops new flight test techniques, publishes manuals for use of the aviation test community for standardization of flight test techniques and project reporting, and conducts special projects.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.