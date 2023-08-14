Nominate A Local First Responder For The Hometown Heroes Award!

Credit: Trollinger Law

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Trollinger Law Firm is in its 4th year of its Hometown Heroes Award, where excellence and going above and beyond the call of duty are recognized with local first responders. From police officers to paramedics to firefighters, Trollinger Law believes in giving back to those who serve our community daily.

Matt Trollinger of Trollinger Law is a personal injury and workers’ compensation lawyer. Many of his clients have been and continue to be first responders. When asked why he felt the need to begin this journey, he responded, “I have felt inspired to respect and honor those giving back. A lot of these people don’t stop after their nine-to-five jobs. They continue to coach or volunteer after hours, serving our communities even more. It’s a humbling thing to have relationships with these people.”

This is an endeavor by the firm to highlight and give a tangible reward to individuals that may never get recognized for their efforts. Three people will win the award of $500 and a plaque to be presented at First Responders Night being held at Regency Furniture Stadium (Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Baseball Team) on September 9th, 2023. That evening, first responders, military, and their families will get into the game for free.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., this family-friendly event will include Touch-a-Truck, a moon bounce and a 360 photobooth. At 6:00 p.m., the opening ceremony will begin, where the winners’ stories will be told, and their rewards will be received. They will get to throw a pitch from the diamond, and their families will get a suite for the game. There will be a raffle with prizes throughout the evening, including a Yeti Cooler and much more.

What our first responders must see, hear and do is beyond the scope of what many of us ever realize. Trollinger Law is trying to change that through these awards by showing how one person’s actions can impact the community, as a whole, in a positive way.

