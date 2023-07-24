Norma Lewis Bliss, 80 of California, MD passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023 in her home. Her loving husband of 58 years, Richard and her family were by her side when she died.

Norma was born September 20, 1942 in Beaver Dams, NY to the late Tracey Lewis and N. Marie (Beard) Lewis. Norma was born at her grandparents, William and Bessie Beard’s home. Both of Norma’s grandmothers, Bessie Beard and Esta Lewis, were the nurses during her delivery.

Norma attended a one room school until the sixth grade and would then attend Watkins Glen High School. After skipping a grade and graduating early in the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, she earned two scholarships to attend nursing school. Norma then went on to graduate from The Arnot Ogden School of Nursing.

Norma would begin her nursing career working in a salt plant in Watkins Glen as a pioneer of occupational health where she instituted hearing protection. Norma met her husband Richard, at the time a LCpl in the Marine Corps, during her early career. They met at a mutual friend’s party, became engaged 5 weeks later on Valentine’s day and were married May 8, 1965, just weeks prior to Richard being deployed to Okinawa, Japan for 18 months. During the long deployment Norma kept busy with purchasing property to start their life together on, continuing to work and practicing her faith.

Norma’s nursing career lasted for 50 years in numerous settings including various hospitals, doctors offices, summer camps and schools before returning to occupational health where she reluctantly retired after decades of caring for people.

Norma’s hobbies included gardening, canning, sewing, knitting and endless reading.

One of Norma’s great joys in life was traveling and camping throughout the United States and Canada. With Richard she explored 49 states, visiting National and State Parks and Monuments as well as appreciating small towns throughout. She preserved many of her favorite memories for her family to enjoy in books she made from her detailed journals and pictures.

Norma is survived by her loving husband Richard D. Bliss, her children, Margie Gooldrup (husband Rich) of Belgrade, ME; Jeffrey Bliss of Glossboro, NJ; Jennifer Mattei (husband Christopher) of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren: Dylan Baist-Bliss, Hannah Baist-Bliss, Justin Bliss, Megan Mattei of Lexington, KY, Mark Mattei of College Park, MD and Cal Mattei of Auburn, AL; her sibling Betty Wilson (husband Charles) of Savona, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, Tracey and Marie Lewis and her sister, Eileen Peck.

